VIDEO: LeBron James on his son: 'I didn't handle the ball as well as he does'

LeBron James Jr. is not new to the highlight scene. The sixth-grader is a major draw at each tournament he competes in, with the weekend’s John Lucas All-Star Weekend Tournament in Las Vegas no exception.

RELATED: Latest LeBron James Jr. mixtape showcases even more NBA-level passion, vision

Competing for his North Coast (formerly Gulf Coast) Blue Chips squad, James Jr. showcased all his talents, blending a mix of sure-handed ball handling, vision, a sure-handed deep shot and some old fashioned leadership to pace his team.

If it seems like James Jr. has superb ball handling skills for a middle schooler, that because he does, as the elder James relayed to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“I didn’t handle the ball as well as he does,” James said about his son. “He handles the ball exceptionally and he shoots it a lot better than I did at that age, but I’ve always had the ability to pass the ball. It’s good to see him doing it as well.”

James Sr. said he’s particularly impressed with his son’s ability to see the court open up for passing options. He certainly accomplished that throughout the annual John Lucas event in a showcase which will only reinforce all the attention he gets from the media and college coaches everywhere.