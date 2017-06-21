VIDEO: Let's all enjoy Darren Sproles as a Pop Warner star in honor of his 34th birthday

Darren Sproles is now officially the old man running back in the Philadelphia Eagles backfield. In honor of this development, the Eagles released highlights from when Sproles wasn’t so old. In fact, from when he was decidedly young.

More specifically, here’s Darren Sproles as a Pop Warner football star. Yes, he’s as electric as you might imagine.

Happy birthday to RB @DarrenSproles, who's been making them miss since his Pop Warner days.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/u1mzvan472 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 20, 2017

A few high-level notes here, not necessarily in any chronological or significant order:

— Sproles’ tiny little legs move literally twice as fast as his opponents’ limbs. It’s not fair

— Yes, that is a McDonald’s logo on the front of youth football helmets. This was the pre-Michelle Obama 90s, and that was still acceptable then.

— Sproles wore No. 43 way back then, too! That makes him a lifer at 43, which is such a rarity in football. Sometimes the very first number is the right one!

Make sure to stick around through the entire video to watch Sproles spin out of some amazing tackle attempts, sometimes going completely lateral to the line of scrimmage to create space. That’s not a natural tendency for a young football player and shows Sproles’ advanced football IQ.

He still has it today at the ripe old football age of 34. Some things never change, or get old apparently.