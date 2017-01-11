VIDEO: Lincoln's Brecht becomes program's all-time leading scorer

One of the most decorated girls basketball players in program history, Lincoln senior Anna Brecht added another distinction to her resume, becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night against Yankton.

With a layup late in the third quarter, Brecht passed South Dakota Hall of Famer Steph Schueler for first place on the Patriots’ career points list (1,332 set in 1986). She entered the night 20 points away from the all-time mark.

Brecht, who poured in points at a record pace (23.3 ppg) as a junior, is averaging 23.29 points through seven games this season.

An All-City, All-State and South Dakota First Five selection in 2015-16, the Wisconsin-Green Bay signee is overtaking one of the greatest girls basketball players in state history.

Schueler, the first four-year letter winner in the history of Sioux Falls basketball (boys and girls), ended her Patriots career as the school’s all-time leader in scoring, assists and steals. She continued her career at Iowa, where she helped the Hawkeyes to three straight Big Ten championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances. With no women’s professional league in the US, Schueler headed overseas, spending time with teams in Luxemborg and Belgium.

After a bout with thyroid cancer cut her playing career short, she returned to the United States and later entered the coaching ranks. She coached Division I basketball for 16 years, most recently at Air Force, before stepping away following the birth of her twins (a boy and a girl), who will turn two next month.

In a phone interview from her home in Colorado, Schueler admitted that she rarely gets back to Sioux Falls, but when a couple friends texted her Monday that someone was nearing her record, she was excited.

“Congratulations to Anna!,” she said. “All records are meant to be broken and that’s awesome.”

Lincoln leads Yankton 46-35 in the fourth quarter. Brecht has 24 points.

