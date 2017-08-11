VIDEO: Little League slugger owns fence-swinging tendencies on ESPN, immediately slams HR

The Little League World Series and it’s affiliated regional tournaments are always entertaining, both because of the game action and the off-the-cuff insight the players provide about themselves. Usually the self-affirmed trivia is limited to favorite athletes, or movies or the like. Occasionally the answers are a bit more enlightening.

Take Richie Gilboy, for example. When interviewed before his team’s matchup against Essex Junction, Vermont, the Maine-bred slugger offered this assessment of his skills … and weakness:

BIG DADDY HACKS pic.twitter.com/WOxFur2gpk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 10, 2017

It’s one thing to tell the world you take ‘Big Daddy Hacks.’ It’s another entirely to tell the world you take Big Daddy Hacks, then immediately go out and send a home run to the moon:

Big boy Richie Gilboy absolutely crushes homer at little league world series pic.twitter.com/NwqDDcK833 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 10, 2017

That is tremendous. Gilboy told the world what he likes to do, then immediately went out and did it in the second inning. Wowsers.

Gilboy and his Portland-based teammates eliminated the Vermont squad with an 8-5 victory Thursday, the second time it got the best of Essex Junction in the New England Regionals. If Gilboy continues delivering on his promise, there’s no telling how far the best of Maine can go.