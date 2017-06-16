VIDEO: Little Leaguer with Down Syndrome Brayden Gero celebrates recording final out of season

A touching story emerged from Boston’s Parkway Little League when a young athlete with Down Syndrome had his dream fulfilled by his team and an opponent, who got together to ensure that he could finish off his team’s season.

Chills.⠀ ⠀ Watch Brayden Gero, a 12-year old Little Leaguer with Down Syndrome, live out his dream and record the final out and a save in his last Little League game of the season. A post shared by Little League (@littleleague) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

As reported by NECN and other local networks, 12-year-old Brayden Gero, the son of a Boston police officer, dreamed of finishing off his Athletics squad’s season on the mound in the Parkway Little League. In the final game of the season, the coaching staff of the Athletics and their last opponents, the Phillies, came together to ensure precisely that would happen.

With one batter remaining in the game, Gero — who spent most of the season in his team’s outfield — was summoned to the mound. He threw three pitches, all of which were pre-arranged to be swinging strikes.

The strikeout ended the game and set off celebrations from both teams on the mound in a touching moment of sportsmanship that transcended both teams’ athletic pursuit. It’s a moment worthy of acclaim and applause for everyone involved from all the rest of us.