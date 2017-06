According to the most recent mock draft from USA TODAY Sports, former DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) star Markelle Fultz is expected to go No. 1 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Josh Jackson, who starred at Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), is slated to go third to the Boston Celtics.

Check out the video below from when the two faced off in high school, via NextUpRecruits.