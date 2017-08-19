VIDEO: Lovejoy (Ga.) wins opener after inspiring freestyle rap from head coach Edgar Carson

The Lovejoy (Ga.) football season got underway Friday night with a bang, with the earning an 41-28 victory against East Coweta (Ga.). The team got a jump start thanks to head coach Edgar Carson, who channeled his inner MC to deliver an impressive freestyle rap in the locker room before his team ran out for warmups.

Lovejoy's High School football coach drops a locker room freestyle. LIT! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0CnuGIx39x — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 18, 2017

That’s Carson above, getting his players lit with a strong, principled set of freestyle bars. The rap concluded with the phrase, “That’s what’s for dinner, t-bone steak,” as Carson’s players go absolutely wild in the locker room.

If there was any question about carryover, the Wildcats answered it on the field, jumping out to a lead and then holding on for the victory. Running back Zion Custis, a three-star running back prospect who likely would be rated more highly if he wasn’t 5-foot-7, scored all five touchdowns for Lovejoy in the win.

Perhaps Custis’ latest big performance will help him land the attention he deserves. If not, one can bet Carson will be happy to offer up a few bars in his honor.