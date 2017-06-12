Rapper Riff Raff says his high-flying cousin could take LaMelo Ball

Mac McClung has rightfully earned a series of Division I basketball scholarship offers thanks to his athleticism, handle and court sense as point guard for Gate City High School in Virginia. What he hasn’t earned attention for previously is being the nephew of a big time rapper.

That’s all about to change.

Riff Raff, the Houston-based rapper whose real name is Horst Simco, happens to be the cousin of McClung. In a moment of pride, Riff Raff posted McClung’s most recent Ballislife highlight mixtape to his Instagram feed, setting the wheels in motion on a remarkable cycle of viral attention for McClung, who remains close to his famous elder cousin.

FOLLOW MY COUSiN HE GOT CRAZY DUNKS AND COOKiE CRiSP PASSES HE iS iN HiGH SCHOOL AVERAGES 30 POiNTS PER GAME iM GOiNG TO GO TO A FEW GAMES THiS UPCOMiNG SEASON AT GATE CiTY HiGH SCHOOL iN ViRGiNiA … HE iS GUNNA PLAY iN THE NBA LOOK AT HiS OUTLANDiSH DUNKS SHiT iS RiDiCULOUS i USED TO PUSH HiS STROLLER AROUND TOYS R US NOW HE CAN JUMP OVER MY TOUR BUS SMH …. FOLLOW @macmcclung37 ON HiS WAY TO THE NBA …. BALLiN iN THE BLOOD A post shared by RiFF RaFF JODY HiGHROLLER (@jodyhighroller) on May 30, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

“He is a very positive influence to me,” McClung told USA TODAY Sports via Twitter direct message about Riff Raff. “He always is making sure I’m staying out of trouble and doing the right things.

“He’s a great guy and fun to be around. All this is crazy to me with all the social media hype. … I try not to look at the comments or what people say but my social media has definitely went wild.”

According to an interview with TMZ, Riff Raff claims McClung could outdo LaMelo Ball, the last remaining Ball brother to retain any high school eligibility. That might seem an unlikely future faceoff, but for his part, McClung claims he’s fully prepared and pumped for any potential matchup against anyone with the last name “Ball.”

“Yeah, they can ball!! It’s says it in their name lol… It would be really fun to maybe get a friendly game going on.”

@teamloadedaau Mac McClung has media Viral Bounce.🎥better be ready. Scholarships will be coming in rapid pace the way he's playing#BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/jTczX6VTBt — BIG SHOTS- Schneider (@BigShotsNation) May 28, 2017

It’s not hard to put together a reasonable talent exchange here. Riff Raff provides tutelage for aspiring rapper Lonzo Ball. Lonzo et. al line up opposite McClung to showcase their respective talents (and get McClung more high-level looks). Everyone wins, right?