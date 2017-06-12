Rapper Riff Raff says his high-flying cousin could take LaMelo Ball

USA Today Sports

Mac McClung has rightfully earned a series of Division I basketball scholarship offers thanks to his athleticism, handle and court sense as point guard for Gate City High School in Virginia. What he hasn’t earned attention for previously is being the nephew of a big time rapper.

That’s all about to change.

Riff Raff, the Houston-based rapper whose real name is Horst Simco, happens to be the cousin of McClung. In a moment of pride, Riff Raff posted McClung’s most recent Ballislife highlight mixtape to his Instagram feed, setting the wheels in motion on a remarkable cycle of viral attention for McClung, who remains close to his famous elder cousin.

“He is a very positive influence to me,” McClung told USA TODAY Sports via Twitter direct message about Riff Raff. “He always is making sure I’m staying out of trouble and doing the right things.

“He’s a great guy and fun to be around. All this is crazy to me with all the social media hype. … I try not to look at the comments or what people say but my social media has definitely went wild.”

According to an interview with TMZ, Riff Raff claims McClung could outdo LaMelo Ball, the last remaining Ball brother to retain any high school eligibility. That might seem an unlikely future faceoff, but for his part, McClung claims he’s fully prepared and pumped for any potential matchup against anyone with the last name “Ball.”

“Yeah, they can ball!! It’s says it in their name lol… It would be really fun to maybe get a friendly game going on.”

It’s not hard to put together a reasonable talent exchange here. Riff Raff provides tutelage for aspiring rapper Lonzo Ball. Lonzo et. al line up opposite McClung to showcase their respective talents (and get McClung more high-level looks). Everyone wins, right?

