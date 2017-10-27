VIDEO: Marshawn Lynch practices with his HS alma mater during suspension

Marshawn Lynch is getting this week off from playing for the Oakland Raiders, as he’s serving a one-game suspension for this incident with officials during last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In true Lynch fashion, he found an entertaining way to keep himself busy while giving back to his community. Early Thursday, Lynch posted a video to Instagram of himself in his Raiders practice gear, with one catch — he was working out with his alma mater, Oakland (Calif.) Tech.

And don’t think he completely turned off Beast Mode just because he was practicing with high school students.

How about him trucking that one player?! He was turning on the jets for some of those runs. As a caption, Lynch wrote, “Just keep workin it will happen no matter what!!!!Yes lawd!!!!”

Oakland Tech is 5-1 heading into Friday night’s game at Oakland’s Castlemont (Oakland). This week’s special practice guest provided quite the scout team look while providing a memory these kids won’t forget.