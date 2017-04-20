VIDEO: Maryland lax star Evan Riss scores incredible 65-yard goal

You know what this spring sports season has needed? A crazy full-field lacrosse goal. Thanks to Ohio State signee Evan Riss, we’ve finally got one.

Riss, a starting defenseman for Oakland Mills in Maryland, was competing at Calverton when he found himself loosely guarded while bring the ball up on a clear. When a Calverton attacker finally came forward to stop his slow progress upfield, Riss heaved the ball downfield … and saw it soar 65 yards, finally coming down right above the stick of the Calverton goalie for a goal.

Unbelievable.

In fact, even Riss found his feat hard to believe, as he admitted in the comments after he posted his miracle goal on Twitter:

@kayelamay Don't really know actually haha — evan riss (@WhatEvs45) April 14, 2017

Fair enough, Evan Riss. Fair enough. You still just scored one of the goals of the season, one heck of a launching pad toward your next career at Ohio State.