VIDEO: Mass. HS pitcher throws unforgettable first pitch prior to Red Sox game

Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre has been a New England celebrity of sorts for more than a decade. Leandre survived Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when he was a young child. He has made his way to Fenway Park several times through the years to throw out the first pitch and/or sing the national anthem.

Nothing, though, will compare to what occurred Wednesday night. Leandre, who plays baseball as a pitcher and first baseman for Barnstable (Mass.) High, let his first pitch rip.

The pitch got away from the rising Barnstable senior, as you can see. To say the least.

Greatest first pitch ever FIRE IT IN THERE pic.twitter.com/Ks9zjix3Kf — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 16, 2017

The unlucky photographer was Tony Capobianco, who was taking a photo but ended up taking a pitch square to the groin.

Luckily, Capobianco was alright, and he’s keeping good humor about it.

Neither have I https://t.co/l6MxZWhPdG — Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) August 16, 2017

On Thursday, Leandre made the media rounds to discuss his errant first pitch. He is taking the moment in stride, it would appear.

“I went to throw and all of a sudden my back just explodes on me, starts cracking all over the place,” Leandre told the Section 10 Podcast. “The ball flew out of my hand the wrong way, and right after that poor camera man. “This was my fourth or fifth time doing it,” he added. “I’ve thrown strikes in the past … it’s hard to lob it in, so I tried to throw it. And I just misfired.”

Adding to the moment was that the Red Sox were honoring the 1967 “Impossible Dream” team that won the American League and took the St. Louis Cardinals to seven games in the World Series.

Unbeknownst to them, the members of the team would got an up-close look at an all-time memorable first pitch.

Capobianco captured both the ’67 Red Sox, and the moment before impact perfectly.

My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017

A kid’s back tightened up, and it helped create a moment that nobody who saw it will ever forget.