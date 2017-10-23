VIDEO: Mass. JV team scores game-winning TD on six lateral return with no time left

Add another play to the pantheon of great last second returns to win the game. This time the entry comes from suburban Boston, and it’s a doozie.

Mansfield and Oliver Ames were caught in a tight junior varsity football game on Saturday when Oliver Ames scored on the game’s final drive for what looked sure to be a game-winner. There was just enough time to kick the ball back to Mansfield one more time.

About that kick: Oliver Ames still had to make a tackle. They could never quite pull that off, thanks to a meandering, cross-field journey that moved the ball all the way back to Mansfield’s own 2 yard line before Mansfield’s Shane Downey hit the jets … and just managed to slip past a handful of would-be Oliver Ames tackles.

The result was one of the more memorable touchdowns of the year, even if it did come in a junior varsity game. The nature of the six laterals and Downey’s own scamper up the sidelines underscore the fact that there is no way that play was planned. Clearly, Mansfield just sent the team out there with the instructions to “go make a play.”

Job done. Now, someone go get Downey a Gatorade. He earned it.