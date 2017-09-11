VIDEO: Mattawan's game-winning 2-point conversion was part skill, part scheme and part incredibly lucky bounce

The Mattawan (Mich.) football team captured a palpitating 22-21 victory against Gull Lake on Friday night. The final score was notable only because it included a final Mattawan touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion. In fact, a game-winning two-point conversion isn’t overwhelmingly unique … until you see how this one was scored.

The full highlights are directly below, though the two-point conversion in question occurs just before the 1:00 mark.

Mattawan won when quarterback Carter Highhouse traipsed into the end zone untouched after he received a pitch back from running back Brady Neel. Neel had run into the teeth of the Gull Lake defense only to be stuffed, but had the quick thinking to flip the ball back to Highhouse before he was whistled down.

It was a brilliant move, and a quick thinking one that would have eluded most running backs content to plow ahead and hope for the best.

The win improved the Wildcats to 2-1 on the season with a faceoff against Battle Creek Lakeview in the offing.