VIDEO: Meet 8-year-old Jaylen Huff, who trains like Derrick Henry and could be him in a decade

It’s not every day that you see elementary schoolers going through full-on college or professional drills. Jaylen Huff is no ordinary elementary schooler.

Huff, an 8-year-old from Georgia, spends much of his time outside of class training with his father, professional trainer and bodybuilder Ronald Huff. He’s developed an elite physique as a result, and a work ethic that already has some saying he could follow in the footsteps of his personal hero, former Alabama turned Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

This 8-year-old crushing workouts could become the next Derrick Henry 👀 pic.twitter.com/MN3cxOfIfv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2017

Bleacher Report compiled a highlight video showcasing Huff’s training and competitive highlights, which showcase both his hard work and explosive burst in the field (yes, we’re describing an 8-year-old as having explosive burst).

And while Ronald Huff’s training regimen may be controversial for his son’s age, the youngster clearly has a commitment to football, at least for now. We’ll have to stay tuned to see where it leads him over the next decade.