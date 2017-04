Competing in triathlons is difficult enough in its own right. Now consider Noah Aldrich.

The fifth-grader not only competes in swimming, running, and cycling events, but he does so while pulling along his brother, Lucas, who was born with Lissencephaly, a rare neurological disorder that inhibits his ability to walk and talk.

The full Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel episode featuring the Aldrich brothers will air Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO, but check out the trailer below.