Mo. goalie blasts 51-yard free kick goal to lift team to district title

Usually Webster Groves’ (Mo.) Megan McClure is the one preventing goals, on Thursday she was the one scoring them.

In the second half of the Statesmen’s battle with Rockwood Summit, McClure broke a scoreless tie with a free kick from just over 50 yards out. McClure lofted one high into the air and it came down right under the crossbar for the game’s only score.

Here’s another view of the blast:

Check out this huge free kick by Megan McClure to put @wgsoccergirls up 1-0 on Summit. (Thanks to Jodie Allen for the video.) pic.twitter.com/ZakcqwvW6w — WGHS Athletics (@statesmensports) May 19, 2017

Webster Groves, who is No. 8 in the latest Super 25 rankings, won the game 1-0 and won their third straight district championship.