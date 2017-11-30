VIDEO: Metta World Peace's son Jeron Artest breaking out as star at Hillcrest Prep

USA Today Sports

Jeron Artest

This summer we brought you the first early tales of Jeron Artest’s dominance on the basketball court. Now he’s transforming his emergence on the summer circuit into a legitimate threat for his Hillcrest squad in season.

The younger Artest impressed in an early season face off between Hillcrest and then top-ranked Findlay Prep. Since then he’s gained additional attention and has so far lived up to the hype and concern, as the highlight reel below demonstrates.

Hillcrest is off to a strong start with Artest and Kyree Walker leading the way. While there is plenty of hype about Walker, a Class of 2020 five-star shooting guard who has already committed to Arizona State, Artest remains strangely off the recruiting radar. The 6-foot-2, 175 pound junior has yet to receive major Division I scholarship offers even as his exposure has continued to grow.

Whether that is still the case a year from now remains to be seen. For the moment, Jeron Artest already seems to have a handle on some of his father’s best traits to go alone with a better handle and feel for distributing the ball. That’s a promising place from which to start a basketball career.

