VIDEO: Mich. OF Lance Cameron goes completely over sideline fence for huge out

High school athletes may be less experienced, but they know that come a clutch moment they can still transform into legends in an instant. Case in point: Standish-Sterling outfielder Lance Cameron.

Hey @SportsCenter this is an #SCtop10 play! Standish-Sterling (MI) HS RF Lance Cameron sacrifices his body to make a great catch! pic.twitter.com/JapZ2kLJe5 — Nick Paige (@Paigen88) May 12, 2017

That’s Cameron (great name by the way) in the clip above refusing to give up on a foul ball, eventually toppling head over heels and right over the side railing to grab a big out.

Cameron was quickly congratulated by teammates and, perhaps more touchingly, a pair of young fans or ballboys who were apparently attracted to the scene of the catch by the foul ball and the assumption they’d get to collect the foul when it landed safely out of the reach of anyone in the field of play.

What those youngters didn’t account for was Cameron’s commitment to the play, and his connected lack of concern about his own body. That’s the kind of thing that can land a young man on SportsCenters top plays … just as it did for Cameron.