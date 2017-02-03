VIDEO: Michael Porter Jr. dropped 53 points, 23 rebounds in Senior Night win

If there were any lingering doubts about Michael Porter Jr.’s abilities, lets just say they should be cleared up by his performance at USA TODAY Super 25 No. 1 Nathan Hale’s senior night.

As captured by the cameras of HERO Sports, among others, Porter Jr. — who was recently elevated to the top overall prospect in the Class of 2017 by both ESPN and 247 Sports — scored 52 of his team’s 90 points in a 90-68 victory against Seattle Prep.

Perhaps even more impressively, Porter Jr. added 23 rebounds in the win, serving as a one-man wrecking crew who practically took out Seattle Prep by himself.

There’s little left for Porter Jr. to prove. A state title, and perhaps a subsequent run in the DICK’S Nationals, might pad his already remarkable resume.