Michael Porter Jr. from No. 1 Nathan Hale (Seattle) will create many moments next season when he plays for the University of Washington, but he got a chance to show out on the Huskies’ home floor during a playoff game.

Porter scored 46 points as Nathan Hale beat West Seattle 62-52 in the SeaKing tournament. Hale trailed for much of the game, but still managed a double-digit victory.

Hale faces Rainier Beach on Saturday night for the championship.

BallerVisions has the highlights: