VIDEO: This play from a Michigan playoff football game is as dirty as any you'll ever see

A tight Michigan playoff game was darkened by a truly disgusting dirty play on Friday, leading to questions about the player involved. The hope is only that those doubts don’t spread to envelop his team, too.

As reported by our TEGNA partner WVVM, Forest Hills Central topped Mona Shores in a regional playoff semifinal, 28-21. The close scoreline was representative of a ferocious contest between teams that entered at 10-0 and 9-1, respectively, but the aggressiveness of the contest also led to a stunning and disturbing dirty play.

As captured in playback from the game tape and posted to social media by Mona Shores wide receiver Seth Koeller, a Forest Hills Central player dove in with his shoulder against the outside of Chuckie Anthony’s knee. According to Michigan high school sports site The D Zone, Anthony suffered a torn MCL from the hit.

Anthony was a two way starter on Mona Shores’ lines, leading as both a center and defensive end, and losing him created a major disruption to the team’s progress and game plan.

That’s likely what inspired the hit: An attempt to get him out of the game at all costs. In this case, the play that achieved it was just profoundly unethical and should come with severe punishment for the other player involved.