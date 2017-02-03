VIDEO: Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio donned hat from high school of each new signee

Mark Dantonio and Michigan State didn’t have the best National Signing Day in 2017. After a string of top national-quality classes, the Spartans pulled in just the sixth best class in the Big Ten, with just four four-star prospects among 23 overall signees.

Still, those numbers didn’t dim Dantonio’s passion for his newest players. As captured by the Big Ten Network, Dantonio put on a hat from the high school of each of his new players as he discussed them in his annual signing day press conference.

Here's a new one: Usually recruits don the college hats. @DantonioMark wore hats from his recruits' high schools: https://t.co/8KMtSarFLJ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 1, 2017

Dantonio was happy to own up to the stunt once it was over, though he didn’t offer any concrete reasons why, or even how he could land a hat from 23 different schools. That’s some feat in itself.

Only time will tell if Dantonio’s attempt to flip the traditional hat ceremony trend is successful. If not, his claim that he’s another ‘mad hatter’ may prove all the more prophetic.