VIDEO: Middle Creek (N.C.) QB miraculously rolls over tackler en route to wild TD scamper

They say it’s essential to play to the whistle in football. Just ask Andrew Ihle.

Ihle is the senior quarterback for Middle Creek in North Carolina. In Friday’s 28-20 victory against Wakefield (N.C.), he scored a decisive touchdown on one of the most remarkable quarterback sneaks of the year.

After taking off through a seam in the defensive line on a broken pass play, Ihle called out his future blockers up the field while cutting left. He eventually ran out of real estate and was pulled down by a Wakefield linebacker … except he wasn’t quite down.

Instead, Ihle rolled over the would-be Wakefield tackler, popped back up without his knees striking the turf and sprinted to paydirt, scoring a crucial touchdown in what was ultimately a one-possession game.

Best play of the year? Too early to tell. If nothing else, it’s one of the most determined scores we’ll see from across the football season.