VIDEO: Middle schooler Zach Williamson does the splits after first point of the season

#SCtop10 Zach Williamson scores his first basket of the season followed by a split! @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/q6T2mqaBn8 — Kelsey McKeel (@balletluvr7) February 2, 2017

What do you do when you finally connect on your first shot of the season? You hit the splits, of course.

At least that’s what Zach Williamson of the middle school team at Kerr Vance Academy (N.C.) did when he finally connected on a shot — any shot — in this case on a free throw. Williamson sunk his free throw with perhaps a touch of back iron, but the shot was just prelude to Williamson’s celebratory move, which was straight out of a balance beam routine.

The video has gone viral, having been picked up by a number of sites, and Williamson has gained some fame.

Will Williamson come up with a similar move the next time he scores? We’ll have to wait and see … and hope that Williamson connects on at least one more bucket or free throw before the end of the season.