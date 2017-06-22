VIDEO: Migos' Quavo shows basketball skills during pickup game with Shareef O'Neal

Quavo, one-third of the Atlanta rap trio Migos, has established himself as a giant in the recording industry.

Since long before he and his group were churning out hits such as “Bad and Boujee,” though, Quavo has been a standout athlete.

He put that on display recently in a pickup basketball game with Shareef O’Neal, the four-star Class of 2018 basketball standout who also happens to be Shaquille O’Neal’s son. Watch the above video from Home Team Hoops as the lefty Quavo takes the court with the University of Arizona-bound O’Neal, who is a rising senior at Los Angeles’ Crossroads School.

He certainly has some game, as you can see from his smooth jump shot, knack for finding the open man and ability to drive to the basket and finish.

Quavo was also feeding O’Neal alley-oops, like this beauty.

Basketball is far from Quavo’s only sport. The man born Quavious Marshall used to play quarterback for Berkmar (Lilburn, Ga.) High, leading his team to a 33-6 homecoming win against Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.) in 2009. According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Marshall completed 19 of 25 attempts for 201 yards and three touchdowns that day to lead the Patriots to their first win of the season.

Check out this toss, which mixes hoops and football.

Migos’ new album, “Culture 2,” is coming soon. For now, we can catch his basketball mixtape.