VIDEO: Minn. hockey players continue tradition of showing off spectacular hair

The Minnesota hockey tournament pits the top prep players from around the state and, to the great delight of fans across the country, gives the players a chance to show off their amazing hair.

As has become a tradition, the player introductions include a nice, tight shot of several players’ flowing locks.

But, as pointed out by our friends at For The Win, there has been an all-hockey hair team each year since 2015. This year’s team has not yet been unveiled, but here are at least some of the nominees below.

