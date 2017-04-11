VIDEO: Minnesota's 7-year-old dribbling phenom gets surprise visit from a Globetrotter

A 7-year-old girl in Minnesota has gained some renown for her skills with a basketball (make that two) in her hands. On Monday, the mini dribbling sensation got a surprise visit at her school from a member of the world’s most famous creative basketball team.

As KTTC TV, reports, Harlem Globetrotter El Gato Melendez visited Rochester, Minn., second-grader Aaliyah Williams on Monday. Williams, who attends St. Francis of Assisi School, has become a local celebrity as she shares her dribbling skills on Instagram.

The account, run by Williams’ parents and featuring such acts as Williams dribbling two balls blindfolded, had 1,292 followers as of Tuesday afternoon. The Globetrotters had seen the videos, and Melendez paid a visit to the school to share a mix of ball-spinning and dribbling tricks, while also giving Williams a chance to show her nifty skills.

“We all bring positive fun for the entire family,” Melendez told KTTC. “These days that’s what we need since there’s a lot of bad things happening.”

The Globetrotters are scheduled to play Friday night at Rochester’s Mayo Civic Center. Melendez’s last surprise for Williams? Tickets to the event.

It was certainly a great start to the week for Minnesota’s mini, female version of Ricky Rubio. With tickets to sit up close and perhaps learn a cool trick or two, looks like it will be a great Friday night for Williams and her family as well.