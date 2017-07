Drills are the foundation of learning and honing new skills, and they’re meant to move quickly, to flow, with rhythm. And above all, they need to be positive!

In this exclusive video from YSPN360.com, Grand Canyon University baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz explains the importance of keeping things moving, even when mistakes are made. Give your young athletes some leeway, allow them to fail.

You’ll be surprised at how quickly they pick themselves up and figure it out!