VIDEO: Montana freshman Trey Tintinger sets unofficial age record for with 6-foot-11 high jump

A remarkable record came tumbling down in Montana over the weekend when Helena star TreDarius “Trey” Tintinger cleared a stadium record 6-foot-11 at a triangular meet at Memorial Stadium in Tintinger’s hometown.

The real headline: Tintinger’s nearly seven-foot leap would have qualified as a world age-group record for a 14-year-old if the Helena meet had been sanctioned by USATF. The meet, which featured Helena, C.M. Russell and Belgrade, did not meet USATF regulations according to the Helena Independent, but Tintinger will get another chance just weeks ahead at the Montana state meet.

No matter how Tintinger performs then, it can’t take way from his rather remarkable performance against Russell and Belgrade, not to mention his own outsized expectations; Tintinger held the prior record mark at Memorial Stadium thanks to a previous 6-foot-9 clearing during a previous meet against C.M. Russell.

Helena High's Trey Tintinger jumps 6-11. Stadium record. pic.twitter.com/VFMrYaCNaI — Steve Schreck (@GFTribSSchreck) May 6, 2017

Per MaxPreps, Tintinger will remain 14 until late June, giving him multiple shots at a record height that would be certified by USATF, both for his age-group and potentially for the 7-foot-6 height that is the current national scholastic best.

At the rate he’s going, the current USATF Junior Olympics age group champ could reach a height he hasn’t even charted out yet (though hey, 7-6 would be a heck of a start on that).