This may be the most amazing catch you’ll ever see.

Seriously.

We’re obviously a little short on details, but just watch this.

Best we can tell that’s Mount Vernon School’s (Atlanta) Justin Douglas dropping a pass onto the heel of a Landmark Christian player, who somehow kicks it back into Douglas’ arms.

For his part, Douglas doesn’t seem to think he made the catch, but the referee did.

Mount Vernon School won 42-14.