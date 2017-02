Send it in, Najee!

Najee Thomas, a 6-10 center at Seventy-First (Fayetteville, N.C.), threw down a monster jam on the break Monday, which evacuated the gymnasium at Douglas Byrd (Fayetteville, N.C.).

Thomas’ jam, seen below in a video courtesy of Hudl, forced the game to be finished in the school’s auxiliary gym. Thomas finished with 12 points in his team’s 73-57 win.