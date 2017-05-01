VIDEO: N.J. baseball player makes incredible catch to rob a home run

Voorhees (N.J.) High School center fielder David Kurzrock made one of the most remarkable home-run robbing grabs his head coach, who played college baseball at the Division I level, has ever seen.

With the Vikings leading Warren Hills in the late innings of a Skyland Conference game on Thursday, an opposing hitter drove a pitch to deep left-center field.

Kurzrock had a bead on the ball the entire way, tracking it down to the base of a four-foot high portable fence, making the catch with his left hand as the ball was inches away from leaving the field while simultaneously planting his right foot into the ground, using it to springboard himself into a head-first leap over the barrier.

“Our field is not hitter friendly,” Voorhees head coach Cory Kent said. “The wind was blowing in from left, so (the batter) had to get into the ball and drive it. When I saw the ball go up, I said, ‘That’s not good.’ I thought our left fielder had a bead on it. Dave let his athleticism take over. He caught (the ball) in play and carried himself out over the fence.”

Bill Kilduff, a veteran NJSIAA umpire, who has been officiating high school baseball games in the state for 38 years, said he has never witnessed a catch like that Kurzrock made.

“That’s as good a catch as I’ve seen,” Kilduff said, explaining that even though Kurzrock and the ball landed in dead ball territory behind the fence, the play is still ruled an out, “as long as he leaped from the field of play, it’s a good catch, no matter where he lands.”

Kent, who played at Lehigh University, said, “I’ve seen some crazy things on the field,” but nothing ever as spectacular as Kurzrock’s catch.

“For Dave to have the wherewithal and catch it without using the fence,” Kent said, “it’s amazing for a high school kid to have the athleticism to do that.”

