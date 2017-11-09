VIDEO: N.J. football coach reportedly suspended for head slap to player

A New Jersey athletic director and football coach has been suspended for giving a player a hard slap on the side of the helmet, a district official told NJ.com.

The slap from Winslow Township coach Kemp Carr was captured on video that recently was posted to social media.

In the video below, Carr appears to be helping a player try on a new helmet. After turning the player around, Carr reaches back and follows through with a slap to the right side of the player’s head that knocks the player forward.

The video, which the district official told NJ.com was posted on the social media account of another player and has since been removed, is shown with laughing emojis and cuts off abruptly as the player staggers forward.

According to what the district official told NJ.com, it had been reported to an assistant principal prior to Winslow’s Oct. 27 game, a 39-3 win over Clearview (Mullica Hill). The player who was struck in the video is a senior who was removed from the football team for undisclosed reasons this season, according to what the official told NJ.com.

Carr was not present at Friday’s 36-25 loss to Camden, which eliminated Winslow (3-5) from Group 4 playoff contention. Assistant Jeff Lake was Winslow’s interim head coach, while assistant athletic director Krysten Gibson acknowledged to NJ.com that she has been interim athletic director since Oct. 30.

Winslow superintendent H. Major Poteat would not comment to NJ.com about the situation.

Carr is in his third season as Winslow’s football coach, posting a 10-18 record that includes a 3-5 mark this year. Prior to arriving at Winslow, Carr was the head football, boys basketball and golf coach at Penns Grove (Carneys Point, N.J.) before he resigned from all three positions in December 2013. In 2015, he was hired as football coach, assistant athletic director and health and physical education teacher at Winslow.

Winslow visits Toms River East on Thursday at 6 p.m.