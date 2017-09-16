VIDEO: N.J. freshman makes absurd one-handed TD catch in varsity win

Friday night marked just the second varsity game of Asbury Park (N.J.) freshman Mikai Jones’ career.

He looked like a savvy veteran, though, on this incredible touchdown catch against Keyport (N.J.).

And the catch made a big difference in the final outcome, as Asbury Park won in overtime, 20-14.

As you see in the video above, Asbury Park senior quarterback Ja’King Agostini rolls to his right off play action and lofts a ball toward the back-right pylon.

With a defender draped over him with solid coverage, Jones somehow gets his left hand on the ball and pins it to his shoulder pad to come down with a sensational touchdown.

You can also see Jones get knocked to the turf during the celebration. At that moment, though, you could likely have knocked him over with a feather. That’s a memorable moment for a young player just getting his high school career started. Hats off to you, Mr. Jones!