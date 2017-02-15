VIDEO: N.M. 3OT game ends on wild buzzer-beating tip-in

Firing a heave of a shot from mid court is usually a poor idea. The exception comes when a teammate happens to be sitting just in front of the rim to put home a wild tap-in jut as time expires.

Such was the case in New Mexico in a heated contest between Eldorado and Cleveland High, with the latter emerging with a stunning, 111-109 triple overtime victory thanks to Nakqi Smith, who was there when a half-court heave from teammate Marcus Hill fell woefully short; Hill’s shot just barely glanced off the rim, then slipped over the hand of an Eldorado defender in the paint and into Smith’s hands for the winning tap as time expired.

As noted by the Albuquerque Journal, Smith was only in the game because four of his teammates had already fouled out. In the end, his shot was good enough for the win, as you can see in the video from MaxPreps above.

“I knew the clock was running, and I just tried to put it up real quick,” Smith told the Journal.

Added Cleveland coach Sean Jimenez: “It was gonna come down to who had the ball last, and that’s what it was.”