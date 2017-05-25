VIDEO: N.Y. baseball teams burn rain delay by playing cross-field tic-tac-toe

Rain delays are an unfortunate aspect of baseball life. For the most creative and dedicated athletes, it can also serve as a means to cross program bonding, dugout to dugout.

Case in point: These two New York teams, who took advantage of a a lengthy rain delay to engage in a spirited game of tic-tac-toe! One move at a time, played from one dugout across to the next.

Rain delay at its finest 😂 (via @matt.hansenn) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on May 23, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

The Rhinebeck player who receives the ball makes a strong play to all but ensure a cat’s game, which would be a reasonable result for such an off-the-cuff match.

The result of the eventual baseball game? That was less successful for Rhinebeck, which fell 10-4 to Saugerties.