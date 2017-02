A Williamsville East (East Amherst, N.Y.) hockey player was tossed from a game Saturday after pushing an official to the ice.

The player, who was not named in a report from the Buffalo News, was being escorted to the penalty box after being called for roughing.

Biggest hit East threw all game. pic.twitter.com/5ZhqTKVVPg — Nick Lunetta (@NickLunetta) February 4, 2017

Due to the ejection, the player is already suspended for the team’s next game. He may face further suspension, however, from the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association.