VIDEO: Napa (Calif.) QB, one of nearly a dozen accused of hazing, speaks out to clear name

One of the football players under investigation for hazing has spoken out publicly about what happened in the team’s locker room last Halloween.

Johnny Torres, a 16-year-old sophomore quarterback for the junior varsity team at Napa (Calif.), is one of nearly a dozen football players who have been suspended by the Napa Valley Unified School District.

Ahead of today’s expulsion hearing, Torres spoke with San Francisco’s KGO-TV, saying he’s done nothing wrong in a fight to clear his name. A straight-A honor roll student, Torres has been suspended from school for two months.

He and the team had just finished a practice in preparation for that week’s game against Napa rival Vintage High.

Torres told KGO there were no coaches present in the locker room at the time but that a janitor saw what happened. “I see him looking down on the group and I was like, ‘Oh, okay, this doesn’t look too good.’ I get my stuff and go,” he said.

KGO obtained documents from the school district’s investigation that say, in recent years, sophomore players participated in hazing rituals with freshmen, with the younger players being held down and groped. All of the victims were clothed.

Per KGO, one player signed a statement saying, “It is a regular occurrence that players poke each other in the butt and playfully fight.” Several players gave statements saying it went further than usual that day, with sophomore players holding down freshmen who were groped.

Witness statements obtained by KGO indicate there are conflicting reports about whether Torres joined in on any of the hazing. When asked if he ever held anyone down while other people grabbed the freshman, Torres responded, “No, definitely not.”

KGO has learned that the parallel investigation conducted by the Napa Police Department has been completed.

Napa police captain Jennifer Gonzales said they’ve turned over the results of their investigation to the Napa County district attorney.

She said the four-month investigation could result in criminal charges including assault, battery, hazing or even sexual assault.

“You know how kids are, it’s about reputation,” Napa Police Captain Jennifer Gonzalez told KGO. “And we need to make sure we stay quiet on things and not release information because they have a whole life ahead of them.”

