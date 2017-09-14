VIDEO: New Ky. football team starts tradition: dancing after home wins

Floyd Central (Ky.) is a new school after two area schools consolidated. As such, the new coach decided perhaps they should start a new tradition: dancing after home wins.

Here’s how it all came about, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader: When Floyd Central coach Shawn Hager learned how to use the sound system at the Jaguars’ new field, he played “Cupid Shuffle” during practice and some players started dancing.

The rest is history. The coach thought that, after home wins, his team should dance.

“They won and he turned to his boys and said do you wanna dance? Do you wanna start a new tradition at this new school with a new team?” Kelli wrote in a Facebook message, according to the Herald-Leader. “And they did. So every time they win a home game, they dance.”