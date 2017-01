Garret Ruff from Honeoye Falls-Lima (N.Y.) hits this sweet buzzer beater from halfcourt to beat Olympia (Greece, N.Y.) , 52-51, on Friday night.

Greece Olympia, up 51-49, missed a free throw with 1.9 seconds left and David O’Connell grabbed the rebound and passed to Ruff for the halfcourt heave.

It was Ruff’s only basket.