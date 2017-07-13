VIDEO: No. 1 hoops prospect Marvin Bagley III was put on a poster on by Emmitt Williams at Peach Jam

Marvin Bagley III of Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High is widely considered the top basketball prospect in the Class of 2018 (yes, even despite the existence of Zion Williamson). That doesn’t mean he’s invincible, as the world discovered on Wednesday night.

Emmitt Williams going SAVAGE on the #1 player in the nation 😱🏆 @EmmittWilliams6 #2017PeachJam pic.twitter.com/LpKzGKyfR7 — Overtime (@overtime) July 13, 2017

During the opening contest of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Bagley was on the receiving end of a thunderous poster jam by Each 1 Teach 1 star Emmitt Williams, a five-star IMG prospect. It came early in the contest before Bagley heated up into a game-high 25 points in E1T1’s 70-68 victory against Bagley’s Nike Phamily squad.

Yes, Bagley still had the higher total and was largely unstoppable for large stretches of game action. But Williams, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, had the exclamation point for the evening.

There’s still plenty of action left so it’s very premature to say that Williams’ dunk might even be in consideration for play of the tournament, but it’s still worth remembering, particularly if Bagley goes on to do the kind of things he tends to and carries E1T1 with him.