VIDEO: No. 5 Chino Hills (Calif.) shakes off slow first quarter, runs win streak to 59 games

No. 5 Chino Hills (Calif.) got its second stiff challenge this month from Etiwanda (Calif.), but the Huskies used an explosive second have to run its win streak to 59 games.

Chino Hills, which trailed 16-11 after the first quarter, won 93-72. A few weeks back Etiwanda kept it closer, losing just 72-67.

“We knew it was going to be a lower scoring game so we weren’t worried,” LaMelo Ball told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. “They like to keep the games that way but we knew we would wear them down.”

Eli Scott led the way with 29 points and 15 boards, while LaMelo Ball added 26. High-scoring LiAngelo Ball was reportedly a bit under the weather, and he finished with just 13 points.

Check out the highlights below, courtesy of Ballislife.com.