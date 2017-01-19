VIDEO: North Carolina teen with cerebral palsy earns assist in varsity basketball game

A North Carolina teenager lived a dream Tuesday night.

Mitchell Greathouse, who has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, is always in the stands cheering on the teams at Freedom (Morganton, N.C.). For Tuesday night’s game against in-town rival Patton, Greathouse got out of the stands and onto the court.

My story tonight::A local teen with special needs joins the Freedom High School Basketball Team @FHS_GoPats @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/I0atbASaxs — Erica Bryant (@EricaWSOC9) January 18, 2017

In a story reported by Charlotte’s WSOC, Greathouse recently accepted a challenge from Freedom boys basketball coach Casey Rogers. The challenge was that if he achieved a 50-step goal in his gait trainer, he could suit up for the Patriots in a game. Mitchell accomplished that goal the next day.

Tuesday night, it was time for the reward.

“The sweetest, most social young man that you’ll meet,” Greathouse’s grandmother, Gigi DeHart, told WSOC. “He has a smile that’s infectious.”

The video below shows Greathouse in action on his special night.

Greathouse got cheers after assisting on a basket in Freedom’s 80-57 win. But the score was secondary on this night to putting a smile on the faces of Greathouse, his family and those in the community.

Freedom coach Casey Rogers sees Greathouse as a living example to his peers.

“They learn about how someone’s spirit and strength,” the coach said, “and courage can affect so many people around them.”

A tip o’ the cap to Mitchell Greathouse for achieving a dream, and for a community rallying around him.