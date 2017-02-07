VIDEO: North Crowley (Texas) star Eduardo Zazueta scored a goal from more than 50 yards out

Scoring a goal on a free-kick is never easy. Doing so from more than 50 yards away is a whole new level.

That’s precisely what Eduardo Zazueta pulled off in a recent contest for Texas’ North Crowley High. The Fort Worth-based teen lashed a ball from behind the midfield logo of North Crowley’s football field. The ball soared all the way to the goal, where it somehow slipped just above the hands of the Arlington Bowie goalie.

The goal was one of three in a 3-1 victory for North Crowley, which also had two far more conventional strikes in the win.

Could Zazueta pull off another goal from midfield? Who knows. Something (like the title of his highlight of the shot) tells us he might just try.