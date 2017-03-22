VIDEO: North Dakota senior drills game-winning three at buzzer to earn state title

North Dakota basketball doesn’t end up on national highlight reels too often, so you can forgive the entire state for celebrating the buzzer beater hit by Hillsboro-Central Valley senior Kyle Henningsgard which earned the school it’s first state basketball title
Henningsgard found his Burros squad deadlocked in a 60-60 tie with Four Winds-Minnewaukan with the game’s final seconds ticking away. The guard first gave up the ball on the right wing, then slipped behind his teammate’s back on a unique give-and-go, earning just enough space to fire off a final shot as the last seconds ticked away.
Here’s another courtside view of the final game-winner.
The game winner provided three of Hennigsgard’s 15 points in the 63-60 win. Most notably, 11 of his points came in the fourth quarter.
“That was a dream-come-true shot,” Henningsgard told the Bismarck Tribune. “I think everybody who ever played basketball dreamed about making the shot that won the state title. I can’t believe it happened. My last shot as a high school player and it won the state title.”
For Henningsgard, the winning bucket caps a brilliant career at Hillsboro-Central Valley, comprising both time as a wide receiver and safety and the point guard of the Burros on the court.
Now he’s a state champion, thanks to one final moment of brilliance.