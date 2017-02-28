VIDEO: North Dakota team stays unbeaten, wins district on miraculous 3/4-court buzzer beater

With state basketball tournament action around the country heating up, there are bound to be some incredible finishes.

One would be hard-pressed to find an ending on par with what came out of Langdon, N.D., Monday night.

According to Inforum, St. John and North Star (Cando)/Starkweather were tied at 56-56 in the closing seconds of the North Dakota Class B District 8 boys basketball championship game.

St. John entered with an unblemished 20-0 mark. And thanks to the magic of Kyler McGillis, the Woodchucks’ record was improbably extended to 21-0.

With one second on the clock, you can see McGillis take the inbounds pass from his teammate, dribble once, then launch a desperation heave that misses 999 times out of 1,000.

This was the one.

The shot, and now his team’s record, was perfection. As was the spontaneous burst of noise from the crowd that never gets old, no matter how many buzzer beaters we see.