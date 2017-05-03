VIDEO: North Hall (Ga.) OF Dylan Lavender makes terrific catch at wall in state playoff game

@GHCFCA Male Athlete of the Year Dylan Lavender makes an incredible catch for his @nthbaseball team in state playoffs. #SCtop10 @fcanews pic.twitter.com/RK11arxWyg — Greater Hall FCA (@GHCFCA) April 30, 2017

Dylan Lavender was given the 2016-17 Greater Hall Fellowship of Christian Athletes Male Athlete of the Year Award in Georgia, and that was before this wild snag in the state playoffs.

Lavender caught a deep, deep fly at full stretch following a dead sprint to the wall. Then he held on after crashing into the fence. The snag eventually landed on the ESPN Top 10, with good reason as you can see.

Incredibly, Lavender not only avoided injury on the play, he popped right back up after being greeted by teammates, dusted himself off, had a brief chuckle and reset for the next play. It was a pretty remarkable recovery.

The catch made a pretty big difference on the day, too: With a Georgia Class AAA opening round playoff series against Pace Academy on the line after the teams split their first two contests, Lavender’s catch kept Game 3 at status quo en route to a 6-5 victory and 2-1 series win.