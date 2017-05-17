VIDEO: North Hall (Ga.) OF Dylan Lavender turns in another top-10 gem at the wall

It’s not like baseball players only produce one tremendous play in a season, but what Dylan Lavender has turned in during fewer than two weeks is from another galaxy.

First, Lavender made this play at the bottom of the wall, which we brought up right here at USA TODAY. Then, on May 14 Lavender chased down a ball at the wall, crashing face first into it like this:

Tune in to @SportsCenter at 10:00 to see Dylan's catch on the #SCtop10! If it doesn't show in the 10:00 session it'll be the 11:00 session. pic.twitter.com/eSEy2DqVFY — North Hall Baseball (@nthbaseball) May 16, 2017

Dylan Lavender, everybody. Dylan Lavender. We may never know what makes the outfielder so utterly comfortable at the wall, but he certainly is. He also plays with utter disregard for his body, which is both admirable and essential in the case of these two highlights.

Will we get another Lavender highlight like this before the end of the season? Who knows, but after two two he’s already turned in, we aren’t going to be the ones to doubt him.