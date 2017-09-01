VIDEO: Odessa (Texas) snaps 15-game losing streak with miracle touchdown

It looked for certain that Odessa (Texas) was on its way to its 16th consecutive loss. Then, this happened:
As you can see, Monterey (Lubbock, Texas) lines up to punt with just seconds remaining. The snap was bad and fumbled, and CJ Washington recovered in the endzone for the game-winning score.
“It don’t even feel real,” Washington told the Odessa American. “I can’t believe it happened.
“Finally. Finally. It’s been a long time. It’s been 15 games since we won a game, man. I just praise God.”
It was the Bronchos’ first win since September of 2015.
“These kids deserve to win,” second-year coach Danny Servance told the paper, “and they did it tonight, and it was incredible.”