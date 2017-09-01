VIDEO: Odessa (Texas) snaps 15-game losing streak with miracle touchdown

It looked for certain that Odessa (Texas) was on its way to its 16th consecutive loss. Then, this happened:

Anything can happen in football 12 seconds left Monterey leads 24-21 Punt formation and this…@odessafootball pic.twitter.com/itnZEOOTOG — Samuel Valerio, Jr (@6Atexasfootball) September 1, 2017

As you can see, Monterey (Lubbock, Texas) lines up to punt with just seconds remaining. The snap was bad and fumbled, and CJ Washington recovered in the endzone for the game-winning score.

“It don’t even feel real,” Washington told the Odessa American. “I can’t believe it happened.

“Finally. Finally. It’s been a long time. It’s been 15 games since we won a game, man. I just praise God.”

It was the Bronchos’ first win since September of 2015.

“These kids deserve to win,” second-year coach Danny Servance told the paper, “and they did it tonight, and it was incredible.”