VIDEO: Ohio basketball team wins district title on long-distance buzzer beater

It’s that time of year, where the buzzer beaters seem to matter more than the ones in January. In a win-or-go-home scenario, hitting a shot as the horn sounds can prolong a high school career.
Senior Justin Bofenkamp of John F. Kennedy Catholic (Warren, Ohio) now has firsthand knowledge of the thrill of a buzzer beater. His game-ending 3-pointer lifted JFK over defending Division IV Ohio state champions Cornerstone Christian (Willoughby, Ohio) by a 75-72 score in the District Championship Friday night.
Watch above as Bofenkamp does some nifty dribbling to get enough space to get a shot off. Those were the last three of Bofenkamp’s 20 points, while classmate Nate Woods had the same tally.
Cornerstone got a big game from junior Michael Bothwell, who finished with 41 points. But it wasn’t big enough, as Bofenkamp’s game-winner will be talked about for years to come.
JFK advances to face McDonald next Tuesday in the regional semifinals at the Canton Fieldhouse.