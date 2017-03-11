VIDEO: Ohio basketball team wins district title on long-distance buzzer beater

How about a Bofenkamp buzzer beater? Not a bad year at JFK, a District title to go with their football State title.https://t.co/b0JoodY0mf pic.twitter.com/JsKRU7wYuf — Ryan Allison (@Ryan27WKBN) March 11, 2017

It’s that time of year, where the buzzer beaters seem to matter more than the ones in January. In a win-or-go-home scenario, hitting a shot as the horn sounds can prolong a high school career.

Senior Justin Bofenkamp of John F. Kennedy Catholic (Warren, Ohio) now has firsthand knowledge of the thrill of a buzzer beater. His game-ending 3-pointer lifted JFK over defending Division IV Ohio state champions Cornerstone Christian (Willoughby, Ohio) by a 75-72 score in the District Championship Friday night.

Watch above as Bofenkamp does some nifty dribbling to get enough space to get a shot off. Those were the last three of Bofenkamp’s 20 points, while classmate Nate Woods had the same tally.

Cornerstone got a big game from junior Michael Bothwell, who finished with 41 points. But it wasn’t big enough, as Bofenkamp’s game-winner will be talked about for years to come.

JFK advances to face McDonald next Tuesday in the regional semifinals at the Canton Fieldhouse.